2022 Notre Dame Football: South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl

It’s BOWL WEEK for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and this year it’s the Gator Bowl against the South Carolina Gamecocks. I’m not sure how we have arrived at this game so quickly (and with the bare minimum of Catholics VS Cocks jokes) but here we are.

More than any other year before it, we’ve seen an incredible amount of bowl game opt-outs and players hitting the transfer portal. This game is the very epitome of the new normal in college football as South Carolina has a large number of opt-outs from starters, and the Irish have their fair share as well — including Drew Pyne.

I’m not sure what a win in this game would actually mean for Notre Dame, but we can’t say these games are meaningless. Vegas still creates a point spread for the game, and the game still count on the record. Notre Dame coughed up the opportunity to finish with double-digit wins and a top 10 finish, but 9 wins and a top 15 finish is still on the table — and it ain't nothing.

This stream will have everything you need to know about the bowl game.