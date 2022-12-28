OFD Podcast: Sam Hartman is in the portal and Notre Dame takes on the Gamecocks

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan sit down for a yuletide pod session as Notre Dame prepares to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl. In this episode:

HELLO!

A couple of bad Christmas gifts and one gift that was really well done.

REVIEWS!

Villains and recruiting.

The Sam Hartman saga is looking like the real thing thanks to Papa Thamel.

Hartman as a prospect... we agree he is really good and everyone should jump on this train.

Is tampering a real thing or just a social construct?

Brendan breaks down the Cocks, and surprise... they might not be a good football team right now.

The skeleton crew of South Carolina makes the 2.5 point spread a little strange.

How Tyler Buchner will be used.

Players we expect to rise for the Irish in the Gator Bowl.

HOLY SMOKES there are a lot of bowl games left on the schedule and we give our picks to all of them.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

