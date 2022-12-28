Gator Bowl: How to watch and stream Notre Dame VS South Carolina

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are just a few days away from playing in the last game of the season when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.
As we’ve seen throughout the bowl season, both Notre Dame and South Carolina have had a number of players opt out of the game for either the transfer portal, or to prepare for the NFL Draft. This makes things a little difficult to project and to predict — but we do it none-the-less.
According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Notre Dame has been a steady 2.5 point favorite over South Carolina for a couple of weeks now with an OVER/UNDER of 51. The moneyline for the Irish sits at -140.
WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH
When: 3:30 Friday December, 30, 2022
Where: Gator Bowl, Jacksonville, Florida — TIAA Bank Stadium
How to watch: ESPN and Watch ESPN app
