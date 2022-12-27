According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman is now in the transfer portal, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the perceived landing spot for the ACC’s all-time touchdown passing leader.

Here's our ESPN story on Wake Forest's Sam Hartman intending to enter the NCAA transfer portal. A look at what to expect next, as Notre Dame looms as expected top option. https://t.co/xTawaJVM76 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2022

Wake Forest's Sam Hartman is officially in the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 27, 2022

While this isn’t exactly new news as we have been expecting this for several days now, the fact that it’s Pete Thamel reporting this is something to be encouraged about if you’re a Notre Dame fan. Thamel rarely takes a swing and misses, and his sources are some of the best in college football.

Hartman to Notre Dame, however, is NOT a done deal as far as I’m told. That in itself should give a little pause for the celebration as anything can happen when it comes to recruiting and/or the transfer portal. There are multiple schools that will try to entice Hartman their way because of what he brings to the table for his last year of eligibility.