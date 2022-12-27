 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: Report states Sam Hartman is in the transfer portal with an eye on the Irish

By Joshua Vowles
Boston College v Wake Forest Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman is now in the transfer portal, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the perceived landing spot for the ACC’s all-time touchdown passing leader.

While this isn’t exactly new news as we have been expecting this for several days now, the fact that it’s Pete Thamel reporting this is something to be encouraged about if you’re a Notre Dame fan. Thamel rarely takes a swing and misses, and his sources are some of the best in college football.

Hartman to Notre Dame, however, is NOT a done deal as far as I’m told. That in itself should give a little pause for the celebration as anything can happen when it comes to recruiting and/or the transfer portal. There are multiple schools that will try to entice Hartman their way because of what he brings to the table for his last year of eligibility.

