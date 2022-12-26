In just a few days the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will complete the 2022 season in Jacksonville, Florida, against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. There were some roster moves that happened since Notre Dame last played a game of football which has caused some depth chart changes.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 88 Mitchell Evans 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 12 Tyler Buchner 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 50 Rocco Spindler 68 Michael Carmody 85 Holden Staes 29 Matt Salerno 15 Tobias Merriweather OR 7 Audric Estime OR 18 Steve Angeli - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - OR 3 Logan Diggs -

Notre Dame starting quarterback Drew Pyne quit the team and transferred to Arizona State. While this certainly helped open the door for Tyler Buchner to become the starting QB for the Gator Bowl, it’s my understanding that he would have received some playing time regardless in the bowl game. Even with the “OR” Steve Angeli likely remains QB2, but the chances of seeing him in the Gator Bowl have increased significantly. Michael Mayer’s decision to forego the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft elevates Mitchell Evans and Holden Staes to TE1 and TE2. The offensive line, running backs, and receivers remain intact — although we should expect an even heavier rotation than what we even saw in Notre Dame’s last two games of the season.

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 9 Justin Ademilola 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 28 TaRiq Bracy 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 20 Ben Morrison OR 12 Jordan Botelho 65 Chris Smith 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 27 J.D. Bertrand 21 Jaden Mickey OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson 6 Clarence Lewis - - - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie - - - - - -

Isaiah Foskey, like Michael Mayer, is foregoing the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. This elevates Justin Ademilola as the starting Vyper with a rotation with Jordan Botelho. It also puts more pressure on the other side as Rylie Mills has been moved inside quite a bit while NaNa Osafo-Mensah sees more time. Brandon Joesph is back on the back end, but we will still likely see a healthy rotation that sees a lot of Ramon Henderson and Xavier Watts (who is not listed on the depth chart).

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 92 Zac Yoakam 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree 14 Bryce McFerson 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles - - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

Jon Sot didn’t win the Heisman — which is practically criminal. BTW... did you know that Chris Tyree was the 3rd worst kick-returner in the country?