For a few weeks now there has been some buzz about the possibility of Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman possibly transferring to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. It started long before Hartman officially entered the transfer portal — and hey — he still hasn’t officially entered the transfer portal.

Rumors have been swirling that shortly after Wake Forest’s bowl game against Arkansas, Hartman is expected to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal, and that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are seemingly the team to beat at the moment.

Dave Clawson isn’t exactly happy about the entire situation, but at least he’s a bit of a realist as well.

"What's going on behind the scenes right now in college football, nobody's stopping it. There's no punishment. If this is the way it's going to be, that's fine, but let's not pretend there's rules.” -Wake HC Dave Clawson on Sam Hartman + transfer portalhttps://t.co/Xr64NBDvqE — Deacons Daily (@DeaconsDaily) December 20, 2022

So are the Irish the favorite to land Hartman (you know... when he announces a jump into the portal)? Seeing as how the latest rumors stem from a message board post by a Wake Forest insider, I would say that puts Notre Dame definitely up there.

But here’s the thing... how much will it cost Notre Dame If you want to be real about this, you have to understand that Hartman is a draftable QB after 5 years with the Demon Deacons. What’s the going rate for a 6th or 7th round quarterback in the NFL right now? Look that up, and that’s probably a number close to what Hartman is looking for from his new school.

As we’ve seen throughout the recruiting cycle, everything may be going swell — AND THEN BAM — a collective from another school writes a bigger check. Maybe Hartman is less likely to be swayed by bigger bags, but that would make him a non-human, and after the pummeling he took at the hands of Notre Dame’s defense in 2018 — we know he’s a human.

So we will just have to sit back and see how this all shakes out, and we may not have to wait very long.

If you’re curious... I very much would like Sam Hartman to be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback in 2023. During his career at Wake Forest, Hartman is a 59% passer with 12,687 yards, 107 touchdowns, and 40 interceptions. As a runner he has 841 yards and 17 touchdowns.

And he still has one game to go.