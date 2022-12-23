OFD Podcast: Our Traditional Christmas present to you is Notre Dame’s Hawaii Bowl victory

Merry Christmas! We know there is a lot going on this week with the holidays, National Signing Day, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish still have that Gator Bowl date with the South Carolina Gamecocks - but we also can’t forget one of our greatest traditions. Christmas Eve marks the 14th anniversary of Notre Dame’s 49-21 win over the Hawaii Warriors in the Hawaii Bowl. Not only was it a tremendously fun game to watch, it also finally ended Notre Dame’s bowl losing streak that stretched back to their last win in January of 1994.

We (Josh, Jude, and Brendan) sat down to watch a one-hour cut-up of the game, and this is the podcast... us commenting all the way through. In fact, there are two versions of this podcast. One has the game sound with it to follow along, and one version has no game sound. The one with no game sound is available so that you can watch a video of the same version of the game while listening to us riff all over it. That YouTube link IS RIGHT HERE.

We hope you enjoy whatever version you choose (why not both?) and from everyone over at One Foot Down, have a bright and loving holiday season.