Notre Dame first allowed early enrollees back with the 2006 class with a total of three recruits that were able to start their college careers early in the dead of winter in South Bend. As much as the time the players are able to spend training with the team during spring practice, in my opinion it’s the opportunity they get to acclimate to life as a Notre Dame student that is the most helpful part.

Over the last few years we have seen a large number of early enrollees, and this year is no different. Right now there are 12 players scheduled to enroll this January, and if the Peyton Bowen saga eventually goes Notre Dame’s way, it will be 13.

Here is the list of early enrollees:

QB Kenny Minchey

WR Braylon James

WR Jaden Greathouse

WR Rico Flores

OL Sam Pendleton

DL Devan Houstan

LB Preston Zinter

LB Drayk Bowen

LB Jaiden Ausberry

CB Christian Gray

S Adon Shuler

S Ben Minich

Besides the early enrollees, the three current transfer portal additions will also be at Notre Dame in January: