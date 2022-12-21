National Signing Day: 4-Star RB Jayden Limar flips from Notre Dame to Oregon

On National Signing Day, 4-Star running back Jayden Limar flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to the Oregon Ducks, and sent his NLI to Eugene.

Of course, this was expected going into the day. I reported about this possibility last week as predictions of a change started to come in from the recruiting sites.

There was an opportunity for Deland McCullough to visit Limar one more time last weekend, but that visit never happened. I’m not saying that ND gave up on him, but it seems like distance became the biggest factor here — and that’s not something you can change with an in-home visit.

Notre Dame is absolutely fine at running back in 2023 and 2024 at the moment, so as far as the roster goes, this was a flip that the Fighting Irish can live with. Good luck to Jayden during his time out in Eugene with the Ducks.