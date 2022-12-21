Transfer Portal: Virginia Tech WR Kaleb Smith commits to Notre Dame

While people were still figuring out what the heck was happening on National Signing Day, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish received a commitment from the transfer portal. Kaleb Smith, a 6’3” 190 pound wide receiver from the Virginia Tech Hokies chose the Irish after a short period in the portal.
New chapter: Thank you to everyone along the way Now it’s time to THINK BIG☘️ @NDFootball @ChansiStuckey pic.twitter.com/X6Cig2vGvs— Kaleb Smith (@kaleb11smith) December 21, 2022
Smith is a former walk-on with the Hokies and earned a scholarship in 2019. As a starter in 2022, he pulled in 37 receptions for 674 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Smith is the 5th new addition to the wide receiver room this offseason after the Irish signed four players on National Signing Day — one of which is also a “Kaleb Smith.”
Smith is one of Notre Dame’s early targets in the transfer portal, but he won’t be the last. The Irish are still looking to add a defensive lineman and a quarterback — and who knows what else.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|Kaleb Smith
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Matt Salerno
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina
|Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|Jordan Botelho
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Brandyn Hillman
|-
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|-
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
|Totals
|24/85 (24)
|44/85 (20)
|67/85 (23)
|79/85 (12)
|92/85 (13)
