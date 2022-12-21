 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Transfer Portal: Virginia Tech WR Kaleb Smith commits to Notre Dame

Put him in Blue and Gold

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 Virginia Tech at Liberty

While people were still figuring out what the heck was happening on National Signing Day, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish received a commitment from the transfer portal. Kaleb Smith, a 6’3” 190 pound wide receiver from the Virginia Tech Hokies chose the Irish after a short period in the portal.

Smith is a former walk-on with the Hokies and earned a scholarship in 2019. As a starter in 2022, he pulled in 37 receptions for 674 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Smith is the 5th new addition to the wide receiver room this offseason after the Irish signed four players on National Signing Day — one of which is also a “Kaleb Smith.”

Smith is one of Notre Dame’s early targets in the transfer portal, but he won’t be the last. The Irish are still looking to add a defensive lineman and a quarterback — and who knows what else.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus - -
Running Back Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree -
Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Kevin Bauman Kaleb Smith
Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - Matt Salerno
Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll
Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic
Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker -
Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross
Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Justin Ademilola
Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie Jordan Botelho Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
Safety Adon Shuler, Ben Minich, Brandyn Hillman - Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson -
Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart
Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
Totals 24/85 (24) 44/85 (20) 67/85 (23) 79/85 (12) 92/85 (13)
5th year eligibility moving forward is not represented on this chart due to COVID year. May be subject to change.

