Transfer Portal: Virginia Tech WR Kaleb Smith commits to Notre Dame

While people were still figuring out what the heck was happening on National Signing Day, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish received a commitment from the transfer portal. Kaleb Smith, a 6’3” 190 pound wide receiver from the Virginia Tech Hokies chose the Irish after a short period in the portal.

New chapter: Thank you to everyone along the way Now it’s time to THINK BIG☘️ @NDFootball @ChansiStuckey pic.twitter.com/X6Cig2vGvs — Kaleb Smith (@kaleb11smith) December 21, 2022

Smith is a former walk-on with the Hokies and earned a scholarship in 2019. As a starter in 2022, he pulled in 37 receptions for 674 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Smith is the 5th new addition to the wide receiver room this offseason after the Irish signed four players on National Signing Day — one of which is also a “Kaleb Smith.”

Smith is one of Notre Dame’s early targets in the transfer portal, but he won’t be the last. The Irish are still looking to add a defensive lineman and a quarterback — and who knows what else.