One by one, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will add new members to its football family during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class. Rather than beat the site down with a profile piece after each of the recruits sent in their NLI, we simply offer this recruiting tracker for the day.

OFD will offer plenty of other recruiting news and recruiting stories all day long as we fist pump our way to another really good class for the Irish.

Any new NLI’s will be registered here via a tweet, and marked off on the commitment list. Check back throughout the day to stay up to date. The recruit’s name’s are links to their past commitment posts here on OFD.

While most of Notre Dame’s current commit list is expected to sign with the Irish, 5-Star Safety Peyton Bowen is still very much in the air between the Oklahoma Sooners and Notre Dame. We also expect Jayden Limar to finally flip to the Oregon Ducks which was something that actually happened over a week ago, but schools like Oregon like the flips to happen on NSD to maximize coverage because that’s a real thing.

I will keep the tracker pinned to the top of the site all day, and I encourage you to use the comment section much as you would for a live game thread. There should be plenty to talk about with the Irish — and all of the other programs across the country.

Head Coach Marcus Freeman will have a press conference at 2 PM. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Al Golden will follow Freeman.

NATIONAL LETTER OF INTENT IS IN FOR...