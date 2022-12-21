OFD Podcast: Notre Dame’s National Signing Day is better than you think

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan unwrap the present of recruiting on National Signing Day Eve so you have something to really get in your feelings for Notre Dame’s big recruiting day. In this episode.

Hello!

The tale of Santa’s infidelity is a lie.

A healthy musical discussion reveals some valuable information.

THIS IS NOTRE DAME’S RECRUITING CLASS!

The saga of Peyton Bowen is ongoing and we will talk about it in parallel discussions with him in and with him out.

The top half of Notre Dame’s recruiting class is one of the best that we seen in a long time.

Joshua gives the state of Texas some props.

These are some guys we really like.

The could of, should of with some of the 5-Star players out there.

Kenny Minchey’s hair.

Resetting your mind with a cut, a shave, and a shower.

More bowl picks.

Notre Dame’s 2022 opponents as Christmas movie villains.

Maybe the most controversial statement ever uttered on the show was vomited out of Brendan’s mouth. It’s a friggin insult.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

Please RATE and REVIEW! All reviews left on Apple Podcasts will be read on the next OFD Podcast.