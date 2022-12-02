According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the transfer portal.

Sources: Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He went 8-2 as a starter for Notre Dame this year. He has three years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/4681hGDWqG — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2022

While this comes as no surprise to many fans and media members, the timing of it all still remains to be seen. The report states that he “intends” to enter the transfer portal — but when?

Notre Dame still has one game left this season, and I can’t imagine Notre Dame will trot out Drew Pyne as the starting quarterback if his name is in the transfer portal at the time. So that would leave a healthy QB room of Steve Angeli and Ron Powlus III. There was talk last week that Tyler Buchner could be healthy enough to play in the bowl game, but it never seemed like anything to bet on to come true.

Regardless of when and how, Drew Pyne won’t be a member of the Irish next season. Notre Dame does intend to hit the transfer portal hard for a quarterback this cycle.

UPDATES: