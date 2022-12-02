Conference Championship Weekend: Staff Picks

It’s been a wild and weird college football season, and if you’re a fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (hopefully most of you still are) it’s been a little disappointing. There is no college football playoff, no New Year’s Six game, and both Michigan and USC are sitting in the top four.

Gross.

Still... the season goes on with conference championship weekend, and then the bowls. While it seems very likely that Notre Dame ends up in the Reliaquest Bowl against the South Carolina Gamecocks, some wacky results from this weekend could shake that up.

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

C-USA CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners

7:30pm ET | CBSSN

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(11) Utah Utes vs. (4) USC Trojans

8pm ET | FOX

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(10) Kansas State Wildcats vs. (3) TCU Horned Frogs

12pm ET | ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

MAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Toledo Rockets vs. Ohio Bobcats

12pm ET | ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

SUN BELT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Troy Trojans

3:30pm ET | ESPN

Veterans Mem. Stadium – Troy, AL

AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(22) UCF Knights at (18) Tulane Green Wave

4pm ET | ABC

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA

MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Fresno State Bulldogs at Boise State Broncos

4pm ET | FOX

Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID

SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(14) LSU Tigers vs. (1) Georgia Bulldogs

4pm ET | CBS

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

(9) Clemson Tigers vs. (23) North Carolina Tar Heels

8pm ET | ABC

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Purdue Boilermakers vs. (2) Michigan Wolverines

8pm ET | FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Picks

I asked the staff to throw in their picks for the weekend, and here’s what we have.