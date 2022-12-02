Conference Championship Weekend: Staff Picks

It’s been a wild and weird college football season, and if you’re a fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (hopefully most of you still are) it’s been a little disappointing. There is no college football playoff, no New Year’s Six game, and both Michigan and USC are sitting in the top four.
Gross.
Still... the season goes on with conference championship weekend, and then the bowls. While it seems very likely that Notre Dame ends up in the Reliaquest Bowl against the South Carolina Gamecocks, some wacky results from this weekend could shake that up.
Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
C-USA CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
North Texas Mean Green at UTSA Roadrunners
7:30pm ET | CBSSN
Alamodome – San Antonio, TX
PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(11) Utah Utes vs. (4) USC Trojans
8pm ET | FOX
Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV
Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(10) Kansas State Wildcats vs. (3) TCU Horned Frogs
12pm ET | ABC
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
MAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Toledo Rockets vs. Ohio Bobcats
12pm ET | ESPN
Ford Field – Detroit, MI
SUN BELT CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Troy Trojans
3:30pm ET | ESPN
Veterans Mem. Stadium – Troy, AL
AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(22) UCF Knights at (18) Tulane Green Wave
4pm ET | ABC
Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA
MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Fresno State Bulldogs at Boise State Broncos
4pm ET | FOX
Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID
SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(14) LSU Tigers vs. (1) Georgia Bulldogs
4pm ET | CBS
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
(9) Clemson Tigers vs. (23) North Carolina Tar Heels
8pm ET | ABC
Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Purdue Boilermakers vs. (2) Michigan Wolverines
8pm ET | FOX
Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN
Picks
I asked the staff to throw in their picks for the weekend, and here’s what we have.
