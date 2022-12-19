On Monday, we finally found out where former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne will be playing football next season. The former Irish signal-caller is taking his talents to the southwest and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

This is kind of wild — but good for Drew Pyne (I guess).

Upon hearing that he [Pyne] was going to have to compete for the starting job in the spring with Buchner and a possible transfer portal addition at Notre Dame, Pyne quit and took his ball home. He chose to abandon THIS team, because he was going to have to compete to play on the NEXT team.

While I honestly have no problem with players transferring to better their situation, this one felt different for a number of reasons. Having said all of that... good luck to Drew Pyne in the PAC-12. His last performance against the USC Trojans was a great outing — minus the fumble.