Preview and Game Thread: NDWBB vs. Virgina Tech

HUGE Game on Sunday Afternoon
Today, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a December ACC showdown. The Irish are coming off their big win over UConn a couple weeks ago and then after a win over Merrimack 8 days ago. With a break that both basketball teams usually see around semester finals time, the Irish are back in action.
This one is a giant matchup. The Irish take on the Hokies who are ranked #6 right behind the #5 Irish. The Hokies are undfeated at 10-0, though, with the Irish coming it at 8-1.
This is an interesting and somewhat early conference test for both teams. It’s a Top 10 matchup for WBB in the ACC before we hit the holiday and before conference play gets into full swing in a couple of weeks.
Follow along by watching the game starting at 4 PM ET on ACC Network, and make sure to contribute to the Game Thread in the comments below. The Irish travel to Blacksburg for this one.
Game day in Blacksburg.— Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) December 18, 2022
Virginia Tech
⏰ 4 p.m. ET
@accnetwork
: @NotreDameRadio #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/L8ZKjO4H9c
