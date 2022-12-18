Preview and Game Thread: NDWBB vs. Virgina Tech

HUGE Game on Sunday Afternoon

Today, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a December ACC showdown. The Irish are coming off their big win over UConn a couple weeks ago and then after a win over Merrimack 8 days ago. With a break that both basketball teams usually see around semester finals time, the Irish are back in action.

This one is a giant matchup. The Irish take on the Hokies who are ranked #6 right behind the #5 Irish. The Hokies are undfeated at 10-0, though, with the Irish coming it at 8-1.

This is an interesting and somewhat early conference test for both teams. It’s a Top 10 matchup for WBB in the ACC before we hit the holiday and before conference play gets into full swing in a couple of weeks.

Follow along by watching the game starting at 4 PM ET on ACC Network, and make sure to contribute to the Game Thread in the comments below. The Irish travel to Blacksburg for this one.