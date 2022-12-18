On Sunday, punter Ben Krimm announced that he will transfer to Notre Dame from Pennsylvania for the 2023 season.

“I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for an amazing four years at Penn! I’m extremely grateful for my time at this amazing institution and being pushed every day to better myself as a student-athlete. I’ve developed lifelong friendships which I will cherish forever and have impacted me in an outstanding manner! Thank you Penn football for the experience of a lifetime. “With that being said, I’m extremely excited to commit to University of Notre Dame and can’t wait to be in South Bend following graduation this Spring! Look forward to chasing a national championship! Go Irish!”

This is the second year in a row that Notre Dame has dipped into the transfer portal for an Ivy League punter. Jon Sot, who transferred to Notre Dame from Harvard, did exceptionally well for the Irish in 2022 — so bring ‘em on.

This is also the second year in a row that Notre Dame grabbed a kicker out of the transfer portal, so it really seems like they would rather grab an established college kicker and punter than risk it with a high school recruits.

Makes sense.