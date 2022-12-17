On Friday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish held their end of season awards banquet known as ECHOES. In all, 12 awards were handed out.
- Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Sam Assaf
- Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Marty Auer
- Father Lange Iron Cross Award: Bo Bauer
- Defensive Player of the Year: J.D. Bertrand
- Nick Pietrosante Award: Avery Davis
- Moose Krause Defensive Lineman of the Year: Isaiah Foskey
- Rockne Student-Athlete Award: Jack Kiser
- Special Teams Player of the Year: Prince Kollie
- Father Ted Man of the Year: Josh Lugg
- Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Mayer
- Offensive Lineman of the Year: Jarrett Patterson
- MVP: Michael Mayer
But the awards were’t the only thing that happened. I ultimately decided to sneak this next bit in here instead of a stand-alone article, because I find it interesting enough to talk about — but I didn’t want to be accused of click-bait or whatever else.
Dasan McCullough, the son of Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough, was in attendance at the ECHOES with his father.
Great evening in many ways ️, capped with our banquet, and having my biggest boy as my guest!!! Missed this guy… pic.twitter.com/1Hr5HW0tt7— Deland McCullough (@coachdmc) December 17, 2022
Dasan is transferring from the Indiana Hoosiers to go play football for the Oklahoma Sooners, and his brother Daeh is going there as well. During the Notre Dame award ceremony, Dasan adds to the effort of Oklahoma trying to flip Irish 5-Star commit, Peyton Bowen.
lets be great.. https://t.co/iBNyfYCkAx— Dasan Mccullough (@Dasan2022) December 17, 2022
Cold-blooded — it’s the first thing I thought of when I saw that tweet. There’s big boy recruiting, and then there’s the saga that has been the recruitment of Peyton Bowen. And that’s all I have to say (right now) about that.
