On Friday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish held their end of season awards banquet known as ECHOES. In all, 12 awards were handed out.

Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Sam Assaf

Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year: Marty Auer

Father Lange Iron Cross Award: Bo Bauer

Defensive Player of the Year: J.D. Bertrand

Nick Pietrosante Award: Avery Davis

Moose Krause Defensive Lineman of the Year: Isaiah Foskey

Rockne Student-Athlete Award: Jack Kiser

Special Teams Player of the Year: Prince Kollie

Father Ted Man of the Year: Josh Lugg

Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Mayer

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Jarrett Patterson

MVP: Michael Mayer

Our winners from last night's Echoes #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ne8JZ97xgS — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 17, 2022

But the awards were’t the only thing that happened. I ultimately decided to sneak this next bit in here instead of a stand-alone article, because I find it interesting enough to talk about — but I didn’t want to be accused of click-bait or whatever else.

Dasan McCullough, the son of Irish running backs coach Deland McCullough, was in attendance at the ECHOES with his father.

Great evening in many ways ️, capped with our banquet, and having my biggest boy as my guest!!! Missed this guy… pic.twitter.com/1Hr5HW0tt7 — Deland McCullough (@coachdmc) December 17, 2022

Dasan is transferring from the Indiana Hoosiers to go play football for the Oklahoma Sooners, and his brother Daeh is going there as well. During the Notre Dame award ceremony, Dasan adds to the effort of Oklahoma trying to flip Irish 5-Star commit, Peyton Bowen.

Cold-blooded — it’s the first thing I thought of when I saw that tweet. There’s big boy recruiting, and then there’s the saga that has been the recruitment of Peyton Bowen. And that’s all I have to say (right now) about that.