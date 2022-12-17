On Friday, wide receiver and punt returner Matt Salerno announced on Instagram that he will be returning to play a 6th year for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
As a walk-on, Salerno earned a scholarship last year — and he will likely be on scholarship in 2023. He became a player that Tommy Rees trusted, and played quite a bit on offense in 2022. Through 12 games, Salerno has caught 5 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.
Depending on what Brandon Joseph ultimately decides to do with his future, Salerno could be the most experienced punt returner on Notre Dame’s 2023 roster. At receiver, Notre Dame is still trying to get at least one player out of the transfer portal, and have four freshmen coming in. While the freshmen are certainly talented, Salerno’s experience is greatly valued by Notre Dame — as is the leadership he can bring to the young group.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jayden Limar, Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Brandyn Hillman
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Matt Salerno
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina
|Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|Jordan Botelho
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich
|-
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|-
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
|Totals
|26/85 (26)
|46/85 (20)
|70/85 (23)
|81/85 (12)
|93/85 (12)
