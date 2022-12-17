On Friday, wide receiver and punt returner Matt Salerno announced on Instagram that he will be returning to play a 6th year for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

As a walk-on, Salerno earned a scholarship last year — and he will likely be on scholarship in 2023. He became a player that Tommy Rees trusted, and played quite a bit on offense in 2022. Through 12 games, Salerno has caught 5 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Depending on what Brandon Joseph ultimately decides to do with his future, Salerno could be the most experienced punt returner on Notre Dame’s 2023 roster. At receiver, Notre Dame is still trying to get at least one player out of the transfer portal, and have four freshmen coming in. While the freshmen are certainly talented, Salerno’s experience is greatly valued by Notre Dame — as is the leadership he can bring to the young group.