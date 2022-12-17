 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: WR Matt Salerno will return to the Irish for a sixth year

Run it back

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Friday, wide receiver and punt returner Matt Salerno announced on Instagram that he will be returning to play a 6th year for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

As a walk-on, Salerno earned a scholarship last year — and he will likely be on scholarship in 2023. He became a player that Tommy Rees trusted, and played quite a bit on offense in 2022. Through 12 games, Salerno has caught 5 passes for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Depending on what Brandon Joseph ultimately decides to do with his future, Salerno could be the most experienced punt returner on Notre Dame’s 2023 roster. At receiver, Notre Dame is still trying to get at least one player out of the transfer portal, and have four freshmen coming in. While the freshmen are certainly talented, Salerno’s experience is greatly valued by Notre Dame — as is the leadership he can bring to the young group.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus - -
Running Back Jayden Limar, Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree -
Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Kevin Bauman -
Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Brandyn Hillman Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - Matt Salerno
Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll
Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic
Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker -
Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross
Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Justin Ademilola
Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie Jordan Botelho Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
Safety Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich - Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson -
Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart
Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
Totals 26/85 (26) 46/85 (20) 70/85 (23) 81/85 (12) 93/85 (12)
5th year eligibility moving forward is not represented on this chart due to COVID year. May be subject to change.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...