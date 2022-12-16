College Football Bowl Pick-Em: The Very Professional 5-Star OFD Bowl Mania Challenge

There’s nothing like waiting until the last minute, but in solidarity with the insanity that national signing day brings for fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and all over the college football world... it’s time to sign up for a bowl pick-em challenge.

Password: julianlove

The games start today, so get your picks in quickly.

Adding to the last minute fun... there might be a prize for the winner. If, for example, I get the lawyer language back sometime soon — the winner of the this thing could get a Homefield hoodie of their choosing.

It’s the typical bowl challenge style. All of the bowl games are up for picks, and the games will have confidence points attached to them. Today’s games lock at 11:30. If you are seeing this AFTER 11:30, the default settings for those games are 1 and 2 points — so it won’t hurt too bad.

Have fun, and I’ll update with any possible lawyer language for a prize that may or may not exist.

HOLLA!