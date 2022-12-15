 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football: Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey earn Consensus All-American honors

An NCAA best, 107th and 108th

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Cal at Notre Dame michael mayer
Michael Mayer
Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the five All-American teams that matter for these sorts of things set and published, Notre Dame adds Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey to Consensus All-American status. The players are the 17th and 108th Consensus All-Americans in Notre Dame Football history, which is #1 in the country.

From the Notre Dame press release:

For Mayer, who was selected as a first-team All-American by three of the five outlets utilized to decide consensus status, his inclusion on the list was automatic. Foskey was a first-team selection from Walter Camp and the American Football Coaches Association and combined with his second-team honors from the other three outlets and a difference in offensive line positions on different All-America teams (edge rushers, defensive line) he earned a consensus label as well.

Michael Mayer

  • 2022 Consensus All-American
  • 2022 The Sporting News First-Team All-American
  • 2022 Associated Press First-Team All-American
  • 2022 Walter Camp First-Team All-American
  • 2022 AFCA Second-Team All-American
  • 2022 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Second-Team All-American

Mayer led all FBS tight ends in touchdown receptions in 2022 while posting a team-high 67 receptions for 809 yards. The Independence, Kentucky, native finished his career at Notre Dame as the greatest statistical tight end in school history, setting program tight end marks for receptions (180), yards (2,099) and touchdown receptions (18) while also owning the single-season tight end records for receptions (71 in 2021), yards (840 in 2021) and touchdowns (9 in 2022).

Among Mayer’s noteworthy games in 2022 was an 11-catch, 118-yard, two-touchdown performance against No. 16/16 BYU in Las Vegas, a game in which he established a tight end record for receptions in a game. He piled up six catches for 115 yards and a touchdown against UNLV, seven catches for 88 yards and a score at North Carolina, four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown against No. 5/5 Clemson and eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns at No. 5/5 Southern Cal.

Mayer, who has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, led all active FBS tight ends in receptions (180) and yards (2,099). He also finished his career third on Notre Dame’s all-time receptions list while becoming the 13th Irish player to amass 2,000 receiving yards in a career. Mayer ended his time at Notre Dame on a 36-game streak of games with at least one reception which represented every game he suited up in the blue and gold.

Isaiah Foskey

  • 2022 Consensus All-American
  • 2022 AFCA First-Team All-American
  • 2022 Walter Camp First-Team All-American
  • 2022 The Sporting News Second-Team All-American
  • 2022 Associated Press Second-Team All-American
  • 2022 FWAA Second-Team All-American

Foskey piled up 11 sacks for the second consecutive season from his defensive end position and broke the Notre Dame career sack record in 2022. The Antioch, California, has posted 26.5 sacks in his career, besting the school record that stood since 2004. His 11 sacks tied for fourth in FBS this year and he led the Irish with 14 tackles for loss and six quarterback hurries.

One of the most consistent defenders on the team, Foskey logged at least three tackles in 10 of Notre Dame’s 12 games this season including five at North Carolina (with 1.5 sacks and two hurries) and another five at No. 5/5 Southern Cal with 1.5 sacks.

Notre Dame Football All-Americans

Year Name Unanimous
Year Name Unanimous
1913 Gus Dorais, B
1917 Frank Rydzewski, C
1920 George Gipp, B
1921 Eddie Anderson, E
1924 Jimmy Crowley, B
1924 Elmer Layden, B
1924 Harry Stuhldreher, B
1926 Bud Boeringer, C
1927 John Smith, G
1929 Jack Cannon, G
1929 Frank Carideo, B *
1930 Frank Carideo, B *
1930 Marchy Schwartz, B
1931 Marchy Schwartz, B
1931 Tommy Yarr, C
1932 Joe Kurth, T *
1934 Jack Robinson, C
1935 Wayne Millner, E
1937 Chuck Sweeney, E
1938 Ed Beinor, T *
1941 Bob Dove, E
1942 Bob Dove, E
1943 Angelo Bertelli, B
1943 Pat Filley, G
1943 Creighton Miller, B
1943 Jim White, T
1943 John Yonakor, E
1946 George Connor, T
1946 John Lujack, B *
1947 George Connor, T
1947 Bill Fischer, G
1947 John Lujack, B *
1948 Bill Fischer, G
1948 Leon Hart, E
1948 Emil Sitko, B
1949 Leon Hart, E *
1949 Emil Sitko, B *
1949 Bob Williams, B
1950 Jerry Groom, C
1952 Johnny Lattner, B *
1953 Art Hunter, T
1953 Johnny Lattner, B *
1954 Ralph Guglielmi, B *
1955 Paul Hornung, B
1957 Al Ecuyer, G
1959 Monty Stickles, E
1964 John Huarte, B
1964 Jack Snow, E
1965 Dick Arrington, G *
1965 Nick Rassas, B
1966 Nick Eddy, B *
1966 Alan Page, DE
1966 Jim Lynch, LB *
1966 Tom Regner, G
1967 Tom Schoen, DB
1968 Terry Hanratty, QB
1968 George Kunz, T
1969 Mike McCoy, DT *
1970 Larry DiNardo, G
1970 Tom Gatewood, E
1971 Clarence Ellis, DB
1971 Walt Patulski, DE *
1972 Greg Marx, DT *
1973 Dave Casper, TE
1973 Mike Townsend, DB
1974 Pete Demmerle, WR
1974 Gerry DiNardo, G
1975 Steve Niehaus, DT *
1976 Ross Browner, DE *
1976 Ken MacAfee, TE
1977 Luther Bradley, DB
1977 Ross Browner, DL *
1977 Ken MacAfee, TE *
1978 Bob Golic, LB *
1978 Dave Huffman, C
1979 Vagas Ferguson, RB
1980 Bob Crable, LB
1980 John Scully, C *
1981 Bob Crable, LB
1987 Tim Brown, WR *
1988 Frank Stams, DL
1988 Michael Stonebreaker, LB
1989 Todd Lyght, DB *
1989 Chris Zorich, DL
1990 Raghib Ismail, WR *
1990 Todd Lyght, DB
1990 Michael Stonebreaker, LB *
1990 Chris Zorich, DL *
1991 Mirko Jurkovic, OL
1992 Aaron Taylor, OL
1993 Jeff Burris, DB
1993 Aaron Taylor, OL *
1994 Bobby Taylor, DB
2002 Shane Walton, DB *
2005 Jeff Samardzija, WR
2009 Golden Tate, WR *
2012 Manti Te’o, LB *
2015 Ronnie Stanley, OL
2015 Jaylon Smith, LB
2017 Quenton Nelson, OL *
2017 Mike McGlinchey, OL
2018 Julian Love, DB
2020 Aaron Banks, OL
2020 Liam Eichenberg, OL
2020 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB *
2021 Kyle Hamilton, S
2022 Isaiah Foskey, DE
2022 Michael Mayer, TE

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...