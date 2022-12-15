OFD Podcast: Beavers in Vermont and Notre Dame Football deals with NIL bags

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back on the pod portal and jump in willingly as we count down the days to National Signing Day and Notre Dame’s gator Bowl date with the South Carolina Gamecocks. In this episode:

HELLO!

The beavers in Vermont don’t want you there.

REVIEWS!

Some sort of Texas stuff.

Recruiting continues to be insane.

Peyton Bowen rumors set the internet on fire.

Dealing with the NIL bag and how we should discuss these types of things.

Can the Irish get around the NIL stuff with a different transfer portal strategy/policy?

TLC strikes again.

BOWL GAM PICK-EM!

Simping for EMU and hating on Liberty... for America.

Will this recruiting class be more like a Brian Kelly recruiting class or nah?

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

