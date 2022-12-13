Notre Dame football secured its first transfer portal commitment of the cycle on Tuesday when kicker Spencer Shrader made the jump.

The success of one comes from the hard work of many... Grateful to everyone who's been a part of this journey!! GO IRISH!!! pic.twitter.com/EKkVmawll7 — Spencer Shrader (@_spencershrader) December 14, 2022

Shrader was a two year starter for the USF Bulls and in his four years in college, he hasn’t missed an extra point attempt. Over the past two years he was 20-24 on field goal attempts with a career long of 52 yards.

Notre Dame is in need of a new kicker with the departure of Blake Grupe, and rather than settle on a competition in-house, the Irish went to the portal to maximize more of what they want out of the position. This is no different than what they want to do at the quarterback position — every extra point counts.

We will likely hear more and more news concerning the transfer portal over the next month, and in this case, it looks like the Irish have a new starter.

Welcome to ND Spencer Shrader.