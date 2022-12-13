 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football Transfer Portal: USF Kicker Spencer Shrader commits to the Irish

Cool, cool...

By Joshua Vowles
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 USF at Florida Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Notre Dame football secured its first transfer portal commitment of the cycle on Tuesday when kicker Spencer Shrader made the jump.

Shrader was a two year starter for the USF Bulls and in his four years in college, he hasn’t missed an extra point attempt. Over the past two years he was 20-24 on field goal attempts with a career long of 52 yards.

Notre Dame is in need of a new kicker with the departure of Blake Grupe, and rather than settle on a competition in-house, the Irish went to the portal to maximize more of what they want out of the position. This is no different than what they want to do at the quarterback position — every extra point counts.

We will likely hear more and more news concerning the transfer portal over the next month, and in this case, it looks like the Irish have a new starter.

Welcome to ND Spencer Shrader.

More From One Foot Down

Loading comments...