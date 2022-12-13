R.I.P. Mike Leach

On Monday night, Mike Leach passed away. The death of the Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach jarring and seemingly out of nowhere. After suffering what was reported to be a massive heart attack, Leach was unable to recover and slipped away from this world.

My heartfelt prayers and best wishes go out to his family and friends.

MSU Bulldog family, college football community mourns the death of Coach Mike Leachhttps://t.co/LzWyLyX3xM — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 13, 2022

Leach was more than just another head coach to college football fans. It was more than just football that so many of us fell in love with. The Pirate of CFB was famous for his one-liners and for his ability to take the most innocuous and random question about a non-football topic, and spin it into a 15 minute answer with real thought and real personality. He helped make college football fun, and for people like myself (especially on the OFD Podcast) his quirky style of coaching made the season just a little bit better.

The world lost a pirate and a little bit of joy.