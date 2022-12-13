Notre Dame Football: Transfer Portal news for 2022-2023 roster cycle

The transfer portal is up and running, because it’s always up and running, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will do its best to navigate the traffic — both in and out of the portal.

To that end, we’ll use this story stream to keep track of everything that we can. It’s kind of a whirlwind of craziness given the nature of the portal and how the timing works. The portal opened right after the conference championship games concluded, and then two weeks later its national signing day and bowl season.

Notre Dame is in need of a quarterback, wide receiver, defensive lineman, and a kicker. That’s simple enough — but the mad rush is anything but simple. Notre Dame is still Notre Dame, and any possible transfer will be put through the ringer with admissions.

Keep in mind... the roster still has to be at 85, but it doesn’t need to be 85 until August.