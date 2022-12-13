What the future of Notre Dame’s Football uniforms should be

Don’t check your calendar — it’s not May — but we are about to have a Notre Dame football uniform conversation. Why is this happening while signing day is a week away, the transfer portal in full chaos mode, and the Gator Bowl just a little over two weeks away?

Because these are too good not to put up on a pedestal for the universe.

I’ve highlighted Colin Gallagher’s work before on Twitter, Instagram, and on this website — so this whole thing won’t be too much of a surprise.

Put together a little pitch deck for what I’d like to see in the future Notre Dame uniforms. These are the 2 sets of uniforms, a home/away, and an alternate home/away. #GoIrish #NDFB pic.twitter.com/9RCTucRQCF — Colin Gallagher (@cpg_95) December 13, 2022

This is a description on why this is the direction the uniforms should go along with the typeface that should be used. #gGoIrish #NDFB pic.twitter.com/SmaqGTQEfX — Colin Gallagher (@cpg_95) December 13, 2022

So yeah — I think these are the best possible versions of the Notre Dame football uniform. It represents much of what most Irish fans want the uniform to be, and it’s an incredibly nice refresh as we move into the year of our Lord, 2023.

Marcus Freeman gave kind of a blanket approval of fresh uniforms after the Shamrock Series — he just wants the players to love what they wear, and shoot — so do I — AND YOU DO TOO.

At some point there is going to be an alteration of the Notre Dame uniform. It has happened with every coaching change Notre Dame has gone through over the last 80 years — except with Charlie Weis.

And we don’t want that.