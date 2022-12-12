Notre Dame football fans can live in a bit of a bubble sometimes. While decommitments, transfer portal entries, and bowl opt outs can suck quite a bit — the Irish aren’t the only ones that have to navigate these particular waters.

Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl opponent, the South Carolina Gamecocks, are also dealing with its fair share of departures before the clash in Jacksonville on December 30th.

Here are four departures that will impact the Gamecocks in the Gator Bowl:

RB MarShawn Lloyd — TP

TE/FB Jaheim Bell — TP

TE Austin Sogner — TP

DB Cam Smith — OO NFL Draft

With Lloyd, South Carolina loses its best and most productive running back, and with Bell, they lose its second most productive running back and top tight end (he’s a bit of a freak).

Austin Stogner was the 2nd best tight end on the roster in terms of receiving production, and Cam Smith was probably SC’s most talented member of the secondary.