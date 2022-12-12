Despite some assurance from Marcus Freeman that there probably wouldn’t be anymore transfer portal entries or opt outs before Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 247’s Tom Loy reports that Irish TE Cane Berrong will enter the transfer portal.

Berrong is a former 4-Star recruit from Georgia and was part of Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class. He chose the Irish over an elite offer list that included a lot of SEC offers like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, and the in-state Georgia Bulldogs.

Berrong played in just 4 games during his two year career at Notre Dame, 3 in 2021 and 1 in 2022. Injuries have played a big part in Berrong’s time in South Bend.

Notre Dame was set to start 2023 with seven tight ends on the roster (this includes Davis Sherwood), but will now be down to six with the 2023 addition of Cooper Flanagan.