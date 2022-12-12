 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football: Tight End Cane Berrong to enter the transfer portal

The Georgia native will try to play elsewhere

By Joshua Vowles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 Cincinnati at Notre Dame Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Despite some assurance from Marcus Freeman that there probably wouldn’t be anymore transfer portal entries or opt outs before Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 247’s Tom Loy reports that Irish TE Cane Berrong will enter the transfer portal.

Berrong is a former 4-Star recruit from Georgia and was part of Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class. He chose the Irish over an elite offer list that included a lot of SEC offers like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, and the in-state Georgia Bulldogs.

Berrong played in just 4 games during his two year career at Notre Dame, 3 in 2021 and 1 in 2022. Injuries have played a big part in Berrong’s time in South Bend.

Notre Dame was set to start 2023 with seven tight ends on the roster (this includes Davis Sherwood), but will now be down to six with the 2023 addition of Cooper Flanagan.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus - -
Running Back Jayden Limar, Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree -
Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Kevin Bauman -
Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Brandyn Hillman Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - -
Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll
Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic
Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker -
Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross
Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Justin Ademilola
Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie Jordan Botelho Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
Safety Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich - Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson -
Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart
Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) Michael Vinson (LS)
Totals 26/85 (26) 46/85 (20) 70/85 (23) 81/85 (12) 91/85 (10)
5th year eligibility moving forward is not represented on this chart due to COVID year. May be subject to change.

