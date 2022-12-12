Despite some assurance from Marcus Freeman that there probably wouldn’t be anymore transfer portal entries or opt outs before Notre Dame’s Gator Bowl game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, 247’s Tom Loy reports that Irish TE Cane Berrong will enter the transfer portal.
BREAKING: #NotreDame tight end Cane Berrong is set to enter the Transfer Portal.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) December 13, 2022
Story: https://t.co/MbNlNdqlnF@247Sports / @247SportsPortal pic.twitter.com/atARzX9XvL
Berrong is a former 4-Star recruit from Georgia and was part of Notre Dame’s 2021 recruiting class. He chose the Irish over an elite offer list that included a lot of SEC offers like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, and the in-state Georgia Bulldogs.
Berrong played in just 4 games during his two year career at Notre Dame, 3 in 2021 and 1 in 2022. Injuries have played a big part in Berrong’s time in South Bend.
Notre Dame was set to start 2023 with seven tight ends on the roster (this includes Davis Sherwood), but will now be down to six with the 2023 addition of Cooper Flanagan.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|-
|-
|Running Back
|Jayden Limar, Jeremiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|-
|Tight End
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|-
|Wide Receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith, Brandyn Hillman
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|-
|-
|Center
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|-
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|-
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|-
|Defensive Tackle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina
|Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Justin Ademilola
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Kollie
|Jordan Botelho
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich
|-
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|-
|Cornerback
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|Michael Vinson (LS)
|Totals
|26/85 (26)
|46/85 (20)
|70/85 (23)
|81/85 (12)
|91/85 (10)
