NDWBB Game Thread: Fighting Irish Take On Maryland in ACC/B1G Challenge

The Challenge Goes to South Bend

On Thursday night, the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball team will play in their ACC/B1G Challenge game against the Maryland Terrapins. The Irish (ranked 7th in the nation) host Maryland, who are ranked Number 20 in the nation. This will be the first true test of the season for the Irish.

After a couple of wins in The Bahamas against American University and Arizona State over Thanksgiving weekend, the team comes back home to defend a 6-0 record. Not only is this the ACC/B1G Challenge game, Maryland comes to South Bend with a 6-2 record and bringing a familiar face with them. Mila Reynolds was a star player for South Bend Washington High School, and she chose the Terrapins over the Irish. This will be a homecoming of sorts for the freshman.

Tip off tonight is at 6:30 PM on ESPN2. Get to your TVs then to watch the Irish in this showcase. Follow along and post in the game thread in the comments below, too.