OFD Podcast: Moving on from Notre Dame’s loss to USC - HOLDING!

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan crawl out from underneath the pod bunker to talk about Notre Dame’s loss to the USC Trojans, and all of the wild stuff since then - and down the road. In this episode:

HELLO!

The warmth of a rivalry trophy was still felt in the Vowles household.

REVIEWS!

Jumping right into the game against USC and it was like a race to get out the hottest of hot takes in style.

HOLDING! HOLDING!! HOLDING!!!

Caleb Williams is really good and we can admit that.

The disrespect of Drew Pyne.

The real MVP.

USC did to Notre Dame what Notre Dame does to others... and it felt terrible.

ABC’s broadcast was absolutely criminal.

The transfer portal is coming.

The CFB Playoff is coming sooner than we thought.

Notre Dame’s path to play the LSU Tigers in a bowl game.

Pod picks for conference championship weekend.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show - like a lot more.

