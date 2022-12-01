OFD Podcast: Moving on from Notre Dame’s loss to USC - HOLDING!

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan crawl out from underneath the pod bunker to talk about Notre Dame’s loss to the USC Trojans, and all of the wild stuff since then - and down the road. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- The warmth of a rivalry trophy was still felt in the Vowles household.
- REVIEWS!
- Jumping right into the game against USC and it was like a race to get out the hottest of hot takes in style.
- HOLDING! HOLDING!! HOLDING!!!
- Caleb Williams is really good and we can admit that.
- The disrespect of Drew Pyne.
- The real MVP.
- USC did to Notre Dame what Notre Dame does to others... and it felt terrible.
- ABC’s broadcast was absolutely criminal.
- The transfer portal is coming.
- The CFB Playoff is coming sooner than we thought.
- Notre Dame’s path to play the LSU Tigers in a bowl game.
- Pod picks for conference championship weekend.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show - like a lot more.
