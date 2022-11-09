The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the road again this week, and are forced to go to NFL sterile stadium hell in Baltimore, Maryland, to take on the Navy Midshipmen inside M&T Bank Stadium — home of the Baltimore Ravens and Greg’s beloved Kyle Hamilton.

There were extreme weather conditions on South Bend last week, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for Saturday. The overall forecast is calling for a 65 degree day with a fair amount of wind.

If you’re out tailgating in the concrete jungle that isn’t a college campus, you’re going to feel those 29 mph wind gusts — but no rain on the agenda means you’ll be dry. If you were in South Bend for the Clemson game, this weather won’t come close to moving the needle.

With this game being a NOONER, the game time forecast will be much of the same as it was for the morning tailgate. Notre Dame will likely run a similar offense this week, and keep Drew Pyne away from having to throw the ball around with the wind gusting all around him.

It’s another BLUDGEON THEM OVER THE HEAD WITH A SKILLET type of game. Should be a quick one.