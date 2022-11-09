OFD Podcast: The very professional preview of Notre Dame VS Navy

Joshua, Jude, and Brendan are back together to preview this week’s fun between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back on the rise after last week’s dominating victory over the Clemson Tigers. The win took the Irish from being unranked in the College Football Playoff rankings to #20, and it also provided a path to a good season (double digit wins) when mediocrity was all that seemed possible.

The Irish look to continue to rise this week with its annual game against the Navy Midshipmen. Notre Dame is back on the road, where despite any other troubles this season, they have been an incredibly good team.

It’s another NOONER! If there’s anything good about the game as scheduled, it’s the possibility of a win and then happy college football for the rest of the day.

