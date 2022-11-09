How to watch Notre Dame vs. Navy in Week 11

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are back on the rise after last week’s dominating victory over the Clemson Tigers. The win took the Irish from being unranked in the College Football Playoff rankings to #20, and it also provided a path to a good season (double digit wins) when mediocrity was all that seemed possible.

The Irish look to continue to rise this week with its annual game against the Navy Midshipmen. Notre Dame is back on the road, where despite any other troubles this season, they have been an incredibly good team.

It’s another NOONER!

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 12 @ 12:00 PM EST

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch: ABC and Watch ESPN app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 17 point favorite over Navy with an OVER/UNDER of 41.5. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is -800.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.