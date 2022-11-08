The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are finally bowl eligible after destroying the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. The Irish checked in at #20 in the AP Poll, and a little later today we will find out what the playoff committee thinks of them in its rankings.

The Irish are definitely not heading to the playoffs, but they have done enough damage and side action to put its mark on the playoff this year. And while people like Pete Sampson are baffled at the thought of Notre Dame in a New Year’s Six game — the truth is that it’s still an option for Notre Dame. A 9-3 Irish team could very well find itself ranked in the top 10 by the committee because of its body of work in regards to ranked wins. If that’s the case (and I’m leaning hard that way right now) then I think it’s pretty automatic.

2022 Notre Dame Football Schedule DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME TV RESULT RECORD 9/3 Ohio State Columbus, Ohio 7:30 PM ABC L 21-10 0-1 9/10 Marshall South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC L 26-21 0-2 9/17 California South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC W 24-17 1-2 9/24 North Carolina Chapel Hill, North Carolina 3:30 PM ABC W 45-32 2-2 10/8 BYU Las Vegas, Nevada 7:30 PM NBC W 28-20 3-2 10/15 Stanford South Bend, Indiana 7:30 PM NBC L 16-14 3-3 10/22 UNLV South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM Peacock W 44-21 4-3 10/29 Syracuse Syracuse, New York NOON ABC W 41-24 5-3 11/5 Clemson South Bend, Indiana 7:00 PM NBC W 35-14 6-3 11/12 Navy Baltimore, Maryland 12:00 PM ABC - - 11/19 Boston College South Bend, Indiana 2:30 PM NBC - - 11/26 USC Los Angeles, California TBD TBD - -

