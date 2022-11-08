The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are finally bowl-eligible after trouncing the Clemson Tigers 35-14 in a game that was nowhere near as close as the final score suggested.

Notre Dame’s official status as a bowl team may have cause a more focused look at their postseason options. The Holiday Bowl against Utah really seems to be the favorite pick here, but there are still some wildcards with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and Reliaquest Bowl as selections.

My favorite prediction, however, is from SI’s Richard Johnson. The former SBN college football writer has Notre Dame headed to Birmingham to take on Liberty in a Tuesday NOONER. I finally met Mr. Johnson on Saturday up in Notre Dame’s press box — so he is a real person. I’m not really sure I can say the same thing about that bowl projection though.

USA Today: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

CBS Sports: VS Mississippi State Bulldogs Gator Bowl 12/30

Sports Illustrated: VS Liberty Flames in Camellia Bowl 12/27

ESPN Bonagura: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

ESPN Schlabach: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

CFN: VS Utah Utes in Holiday Bowl 12/28

Athlon: VS Florida Gators in Gator Bowl 12/28

ActionK: VS 12/28 Kentucky Wildcats in Reliaquest Bowl 1/2

Sporting News: VS Minnesota Gophers in Duke’s Mayo Bowl