OFD Podcast: All the immaculate vibes from Notre Dame’s win over Clemson

Joshua and Brendan are back to hold down the pod fort after Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over the Clemson tigers while Jude is still out berserking life. In this episode:
- HELLO!
- Let’s not waste any time (as some time gets wasted).
- The leadup for the day felt different.
- Joshua leads Brendan on a subconscious tour of campus without being asked.
- Full animation inside the press box... but it was silent animation.
- REVIEWS!
- Brian Mason is a prophet and a general of the highest class.
- Notre Dame was more physical, tougher, and whatever else you want to say.
- Audric Estime and Logan Diggs VS Will Shipley.
- How Notre Dame went on rampage.
- Benjamin Morrison is the real MVP.
- Major props to J.D. Bertrand.
- Dabo’s big switch.
- The final few minutes.
- Postgame awesomeness (just the tip).
- The national view of this game.
- Awesome.
And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.
