OFD Podcast: All the immaculate vibes from Notre Dame’s win over Clemson

Joshua and Brendan are back to hold down the pod fort after Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over the Clemson tigers while Jude is still out berserking life. In this episode:

HELLO!

Let’s not waste any time (as some time gets wasted).

The leadup for the day felt different.

Joshua leads Brendan on a subconscious tour of campus without being asked.

Full animation inside the press box... but it was silent animation.

REVIEWS!

Brian Mason is a prophet and a general of the highest class.

Notre Dame was more physical, tougher, and whatever else you want to say.

Audric Estime and Logan Diggs VS Will Shipley.

How Notre Dame went on rampage.

Benjamin Morrison is the real MVP.

Major props to J.D. Bertrand.

Dabo’s big switch.

The final few minutes.

Postgame awesomeness (just the tip).

The national view of this game.

Awesome.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

