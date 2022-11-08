Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week eight of the 2022 college football season:
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (9-0) #2
The Buckeyes had some problems on Ryan Field against the Northwestern Wildcats, but eventually, their ugliness got better than the weather and they went back home with a 21-7 win.
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (4-4)
Bye week chilling.
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-6)
Cal put up a pretty nice fight against the USC Trojans in the final quarter. Cal was down 34-14 heading into the last quarter but came up short with a 41-35 loss.
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (8-1) #15
UNC continues its winning ways with a hard-fought 21-28 win over the Virginia Cavaliers. In no way is UNC actually impressive, but they aren’t losing dumb games so that’s an achievement.
BYU COUGARS (5-5)
BYU was able to get some type of moral victory for the season with a 31-28 win over the Boise State Broncos.
STANFORD CARDINAL (3-6)
Ready to be even more pissed about the Irish loss to Stanford... the Washington State Cougars took the Cardinal for a ride, 52-14.
October 31, 2022
UNLV REBELS (4-5)
The Rebels drop one to the San Diego State Aztecs, 14-10.
SYRACUSE ORANGE (6-3)
Of course Syracuse goes out and loses another game. This time it was to the Pittsburgh Panthers, 19-9.
CLEMSON TIGERS (8-1) #12
Clemson was shown its own ass... and watched it explode with a 35-14 loss to the irish.
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (3-6)
The Middies are having another rough year and lost on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats, 20-10.
BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (2-7)
Boston College was an 8 point underdog to the Duke Blue Devils... so golf clap for the 38-31 loss.
USC TROJANS (8-1) #8
USC gets its second one score win in a row against the Pac12 with the 41-35 victory over Cal.
OVERALL
Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 4-7 on the week.
