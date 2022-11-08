 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Notre Dame Football’s 2022 Opponents Fared in Week 10 of the CFB Season

A little more losing

By Joshua Vowles
Usc vs Cal in Los Angeles, CA

Here are how each of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s opponents fared in week eight of the 2022 college football season:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (9-0) #2

The Buckeyes had some problems on Ryan Field against the Northwestern Wildcats, but eventually, their ugliness got better than the weather and they went back home with a 21-7 win.

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD (4-4)

Bye week chilling.

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (3-6)

Cal put up a pretty nice fight against the USC Trojans in the final quarter. Cal was down 34-14 heading into the last quarter but came up short with a 41-35 loss.

NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS (8-1) #15

UNC continues its winning ways with a hard-fought 21-28 win over the Virginia Cavaliers. In no way is UNC actually impressive, but they aren’t losing dumb games so that’s an achievement.

BYU COUGARS (5-5)

BYU was able to get some type of moral victory for the season with a 31-28 win over the Boise State Broncos.

STANFORD CARDINAL (3-6)

Ready to be even more pissed about the Irish loss to Stanford... the Washington State Cougars took the Cardinal for a ride, 52-14.

UNLV REBELS (4-5)

The Rebels drop one to the San Diego State Aztecs, 14-10.

SYRACUSE ORANGE (6-3)

Of course Syracuse goes out and loses another game. This time it was to the Pittsburgh Panthers, 19-9.

CLEMSON TIGERS (8-1) #12

Clemson was shown its own ass... and watched it explode with a 35-14 loss to the irish.

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN (3-6)

The Middies are having another rough year and lost on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats, 20-10.

BOSTON COLLEGE EAGLES (2-7)

Boston College was an 8 point underdog to the Duke Blue Devils... so golf clap for the 38-31 loss.

USC TROJANS (8-1) #8

USC gets its second one score win in a row against the Pac12 with the 41-35 victory over Cal.

OVERALL

Notre Dame’s opponents were a combined 4-7 on the week.

