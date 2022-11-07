Quick Recap: Fighting Irish Defeat Northern Illinois 88-48 in Season Opener

Starting Off 1-0

Tonight, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish NDWBB team played their first true game of the season. The Irish defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 88-48 in a game that was never close.

goodnight south bend :)



a 40-point defeat to bring home our first game AND win of the 2022-23 season!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/GXlJb2zV2F — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) November 8, 2022

The Irish took a 19-9 lead into the second quarter and truly never looked back. The Huskies actually got the first basket of the game, but the Irish immediately answered with an Olivia Miles 3-pointer and then a Kylee Watson bucket after the Huskies took a 4-3 lead. After the Irish went up 5-4, they never trailed again.

Olivia Miles led the team and the whole game with 17 points while Westbeld, Mabrey, and Ebo off the bench all got into the double digits for point totals. It was truly a solid performance in game 1. The rest of the stats are below, too.

The Irish will next play on Saturday afternoon, November 12, against the Cal Bears in St. Louis. That game will be the first women’s college game ever broadcast on NBC, and it features two coaches (Niele Ivey and Charmin Smith of Cal) who are both originally from St. Louis. The game on NBC will tip off at 4 PM ET, directly following all of us watching the Notre Dame Football team take on Navy in Baltimore for that noon kickoff.