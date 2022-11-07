On Monday, Notre Dame released its depth chart for Saturday’s noon matchup against the Navy Midshipmen in Baltimore. Per tradition... there are no changes, so let’s talk about it.
OFFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Offense
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|WR
|LT
|LG
|C
|RG
|RT
|TE
|WR
|WR
|RB
|QB
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|76 Joe Alt
|55 Jarrett Patterson
|52 Zeke Correll
|75 Josh Lugg
|54 Blake Fisher
|87 Michael Mayer
|83 Jayden Thomas
|0 Braden Lenzy
|25 Chris Tyree
|10 Drew Pyne
|16 Deion Colzie
|79 Tosh Baker
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|78 Pat Coogan
|73 Andrew Kristofic
|68 Michael Carmody
|88 Mitchell Evans
|29 Matt Salerno
|5 Joe Wilkins
|OR 7 Audric Estime
|18 Steve Angeli
|-
|-
|50 Rocco Spindler
|-
|-
|-
|85 Holden Staes
|-
|-
|OR 3 Logan Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38 Sherwood Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
The big one here is that Joe Wilkins Jr. has entered the transfer portal, so we can scribble Tobias Merriweather in his spot with our minds. Here’s the real thing though... does it matter? Notre Dame is a power-running team that mostly throws the ball (when it does pass) to the tight ends and the running backs. Listing the top 6 wide receivers on the depth chart just seems kind of silly at this point.
DEFENSE
2022 Depth Chart: Defense
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|VYPER
|DT
|DT
|SDE
|WILL
|MIKE
|ROVER
|CB
|LS
|RS
|CB
|7 Isaiah Foskey
|57 Jayson Ademilola
|56 Howard Cross
|99 Rylie Mills
|8 Marist Liufau
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|24 Jack Kiser
|5 Cam Hart
|2 D.J. Brown
|16 Brandon Joseph
|20 Ben Morrison
|9 Justin Ademilola
|65 Chris Smith
|97 Gabriel Rubio
|31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah
|24 Jack Kiser
|44 Junior Tuihalamaka
|27 J.D. Bertrand
|OR 28 TaRiq Bracy
|OR 3 Houston Griffith
|OR 11 Ramon Henderson
|6 Clarence Lewis
|OR 12 Jordan Botelho
|-
|-
|90 Alexander Ehrensberger
|OR 10 Prince Kollie
|-
|-
|21Jaden Mickey
|-
|-
|-
Brandon Joseph is questionable this week, but Notre Dame has been using a steady stream of safety subs all season long anyways. Justin Ademilola got dinged up against Clemson, but I don’t see anything that has him being affected by it this week.
SPECIAL TEAMS
2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|KO
|PK
|P
|LS
|HOLDER
|PR
|KR
|92 Zac Yoakam
|99 Blake Grupe
|39 Jon Sot
|65 Michael Vinson
|39 Jon Sot
|16 Brandon Joseph
|25 Chris Tyree
|14 Bryce McFerson
|92 Zac Yoakam
|14 Bryce McFerson
|44 Alex Peitch
|14 Bryce McFerson
|OR 29 Matt Salerno
|4 Lorenzo Styles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0 Braden Lenzy
As always... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN for sure, but there’s something else. Moving forward I am going to need a depth chart for the entire punt block unit. Those warriors need more recognition.
