On Monday, Notre Dame released its depth chart for Saturday’s noon matchup against the Navy Midshipmen in Baltimore. Per tradition... there are no changes, so let’s talk about it.

OFFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Offense WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB WR LT LG C RG RT TE WR WR RB QB 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne 16 Deion Colzie 79 Tosh Baker 73 Andrew Kristofic 78 Pat Coogan 73 Andrew Kristofic 68 Michael Carmody 88 Mitchell Evans 29 Matt Salerno 5 Joe Wilkins OR 7 Audric Estime 18 Steve Angeli - - 50 Rocco Spindler - - - 85 Holden Staes - - OR 3 Logan Diggs - - - - - - - 38 Sherwood Davis - - - -

The big one here is that Joe Wilkins Jr. has entered the transfer portal, so we can scribble Tobias Merriweather in his spot with our minds. Here’s the real thing though... does it matter? Notre Dame is a power-running team that mostly throws the ball (when it does pass) to the tight ends and the running backs. Listing the top 6 wide receivers on the depth chart just seems kind of silly at this point.

DEFENSE

2022 Depth Chart: Defense VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB VYPER DT DT SDE WILL MIKE ROVER CB LS RS CB 7 Isaiah Foskey 57 Jayson Ademilola 56 Howard Cross 99 Rylie Mills 8 Marist Liufau 27 J.D. Bertrand 24 Jack Kiser 5 Cam Hart 2 D.J. Brown 16 Brandon Joseph 20 Ben Morrison 9 Justin Ademilola 65 Chris Smith 97 Gabriel Rubio 31 NaNa Osafo-Mensah 24 Jack Kiser 44 Junior Tuihalamaka 27 J.D. Bertrand OR 28 TaRiq Bracy OR 3 Houston Griffith OR 11 Ramon Henderson 6 Clarence Lewis OR 12 Jordan Botelho - - 90 Alexander Ehrensberger OR 10 Prince Kollie - - 21Jaden Mickey - - -

Brandon Joseph is questionable this week, but Notre Dame has been using a steady stream of safety subs all season long anyways. Justin Ademilola got dinged up against Clemson, but I don’t see anything that has him being affected by it this week.

SPECIAL TEAMS

2022 Depth Chart: Special Teams KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR KO PK P LS HOLDER PR KR 92 Zac Yoakam 99 Blake Grupe 39 Jon Sot 65 Michael Vinson 39 Jon Sot 16 Brandon Joseph 25 Chris Tyree 14 Bryce McFerson 92 Zac Yoakam 14 Bryce McFerson 44 Alex Peitch 14 Bryce McFerson OR 29 Matt Salerno 4 Lorenzo Styles - - - - - - 0 Braden Lenzy

As always... JON SOT FOR HEISMAN for sure, but there’s something else. Moving forward I am going to need a depth chart for the entire punt block unit. Those warriors need more recognition.