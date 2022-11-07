On Monday afternoon, senior Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.

Wilkins has been battling injuries for about a year and a half, and has zero receptions for the season in seven games played. For his career at Notre Dame, Wilkins has caught 11 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons of play.

Joe was part of the 2018 recruiting class and took a redshirt that season. With the 2020 COVID year of eligibility in his pocket, he will have one more year available to him at the college level.

Despite his lack of production at Notre Dame, the Florida native has been almost a permanent fixture in the two-deep depth chart at Notre Dame for the past three seasons — including this week against Navy (which is a normal thing).

Good luck to Wilkins in the future. He will leave Notre Dame with his degree and a new lease on his playing career.