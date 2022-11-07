Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Game Thread and How To Watch The Season Opener vs. N. Illinois

Season Opener TONIGHT

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team is set to have their first true game of the season tonight. The Irish were ranked Number 9 in the preseason AP Poll, and this will be the first game of the season for both the Irish and the Huskies of Northern Illinois.

The Irish are returning some true star power in Olivia Miles, Dara Mabrey, Sonia Citron, and Maddy Westbeld. However, Niele Ivey had to dip into the transfer portal in the offseason, adding Lauren Ebo from Texas and Kylee Watson from Oregon. Those pickups are mitigating the loss that came from Maya Dodson and Sam Brunelle hitting the transfer portal.

Feel free to throw thoughts into the game thread below. Tip off from Purcell Pavilion is at 7 PM ET. You can find the game on ACC Network Extra.