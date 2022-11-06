Notre Dame opens up as a big favorite over Navy for game in Baltimore

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took a big step towards its path of redemption for the start of the 2022 season with its dominating victory over the Clemson Tigers. The Irish were underdogs at home against Dabo’s boys, but absolutely pounded the #4 team to the ground.

Notre Dame’s next opponent isn’t a nationally ranked opponent — it’s the Navy Midshipmen.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Irish open up as 17 point favorites against the Navy Midshipmen with an OVER/UNDER of 42.5.

This year’s game will be in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium (home of the Baltimore Ravens) and it will be another NOON game for the Irish — it’s second this year. It will also be the first time in many, many years that the annual Navy debt payment will be broadcast on a channel other than NBC or CBS.