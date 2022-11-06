Notre Dame Hockey: Irish Fall to Gophers 3-0 in Minneapolis

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish returned Saturday to Minneapolis ice and closed out their series against the Minnesota Golden Gophers with a shutout loss. Much like Friday’s opener in which the Irish lost 4-1, the Gophers set the tone in the second period.

First Period

The Gophers went after it on offense, but by the time twenty minutes had passed, neither squad got on the board. By the end of the first period, the Gophers outshot the Irish 9-3.

Second Period

About halfway through the second, it was Minnesota’s Jaxon Nelson who scored the first goal of the night. Minnesota forward Matthew Knies wasted no time following a penalty for contact to the head on Notre Dame’s Jesse Lansdell and doubled the Gophers’ score. This time around, the Gophers more than doubled Notre Dame’s 7 shots with 17 of their own.

Third Period

An interference penalty on Minnesota’s Aaron Huglen and a cross checking call on Notre Dame’s Nick Leivermann provided a power play goal opportunity for each team, but both the Irish and the Gophers failed to capitalize. The Irish later pulled netminder Ryan Bischel and with just three seconds left in the third, Minnesota’s Logan Cooley snatched the empty netter to end the game 3-0, Gophers.

Game Summary

Scoring

Minnesota: Jaxon Nelson at 09:45 in the 2nd with assists from Bryce Brodzinski and Mason Nevers

Minnesota: Matthew Knies at 06:29 in the 2nd with assists from Jimmy Snuggerud and Ryan Johnson

Minnesota: Logan Cooley at 00:03 in the 3rd with an assist from Ryan Johnson

Penalties

Notre Dame: Solag Bakich for slashing at 13:46 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell for contact to the head at 09:45 in the 2nd, five-minute major, game misconduct

Minnesota: Jackson LaCombe for hooking at 01:52 in the 2nd

Minnesota: Aaron Huglen for interference at 17:16 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann for cross checking at 06:17 in the 3rd

Goalies

Minnesota: Justin Close, 22 saves

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel, 29 saves

Moving Forward

The Irish will take on the Michigan Wolverines at 7:30 on Friday, November 11 in South Bend. Stream the game with Peacock.

