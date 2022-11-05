Notre Dame Beats Clemson: A Story In Limericks

Five limericks to summarize Notre Dame’s win over the No. 5 team in the country. Enjoy.
There once was a man named Mason
Who taught all his players to hasten
When chasing down punts
Like beasts on the hunt
And Clemson was suddenly chastened
Audric would drag many men
While Logan ran with such zen
With Chris in the mix
To help move the sticks
They were called a three-headed dragon
There once was a man named Ben
Who sealed a Notre Dame win
With a pick-6 so splendid
It seems he ascended
And Irish nation said “Amen”
96-YARD PICK SIX! @ndfootball's Benjamin Morrison takes his second interception of the second half all the way to the house!— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) November 6, 2022
: @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/TmTh0xl9rW
There are many legends to be told
Of the greatest tight end in gold
He holds every record
After the touchdown he scored
What more can there be to behold?
I stormed the field in 2020
And just the one seemed like plenty
But what’s done is done
Top-5 wins are fun
And of those there truly aren’t many
Feel free to drop your own limericks in the comments.
