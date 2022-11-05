Notre Dame Beats Clemson: A Story In Limericks

Five limericks to summarize Notre Dame’s win over the No. 5 team in the country. Enjoy.

There once was a man named Mason

Who taught all his players to hasten

When chasing down punts

Like beasts on the hunt

And Clemson was suddenly chastened

Audric would drag many men

While Logan ran with such zen

With Chris in the mix

To help move the sticks

They were called a three-headed dragon

There once was a man named Ben

Who sealed a Notre Dame win

With a pick-6 so splendid

It seems he ascended

And Irish nation said “Amen”

There are many legends to be told

Of the greatest tight end in gold

He holds every record

After the touchdown he scored

What more can there be to behold?

I stormed the field in 2020

And just the one seemed like plenty

But what’s done is done

Top-5 wins are fun

And of those there truly aren’t many

Feel free to drop your own limericks in the comments.