Notre Dame Beats Clemson: A Story In Limericks

There once was a team from South Bend...

By Hayden Adams
NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Five limericks to summarize Notre Dame’s win over the No. 5 team in the country. Enjoy.

There once was a man named Mason
Who taught all his players to hasten
When chasing down punts
Like beasts on the hunt
And Clemson was suddenly chastened

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Audric would drag many men
While Logan ran with such zen
With Chris in the mix
To help move the sticks
They were called a three-headed dragon

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There once was a man named Ben
Who sealed a Notre Dame win
With a pick-6 so splendid
It seems he ascended
And Irish nation said “Amen”

There are many legends to be told
Of the greatest tight end in gold
He holds every record
After the touchdown he scored
What more can there be to behold?

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Clemson at Notre Dame Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

I stormed the field in 2020
And just the one seemed like plenty
But what’s done is done
Top-5 wins are fun
And of those there truly aren’t many

NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Feel free to drop your own limericks in the comments.

