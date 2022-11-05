Notre Dame Hockey Loses Opener to Minnesota

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team traveled to Minneapolis to open their series with the Minnesota Gophers. Notre Dame was looking to get going on the road after struggling early in the season, but tonight was not their night, and Minnesota came out with the 4-1 win.

Game Summary (Notre Dame 1 - Minnesota 4)

First Period

The first twenty minutes went by without any score, although there was plenty of action. Both teams had chances, with Minnesota leading 13-10 in shots, but neither team could find the breakthrough goal.

Second Period

In the second period Minnesota started to take control of the game. They outshot Notre Dame 17-7 in the middle 20, but more than that they scored two goals, including one shorthanded. Notre Dame couldn’t find their footing at all and the ended the period chasing the game.

Third Period

Minnesota picked up right where they left off in the third. They dominated the shots even more in the final 20, outshooting the Irish 24-8 for a 54-25 advantage on the night. The Gophers added two more goals in the third period and had a 4-0 advantage. Notre Dame added one of their own in the last minute of play but it was too little too late.

Scoring

Minnesota: Mason Nevers (4) at 7:30 in the 2nd with assists from Jaxon Nelson and Connor Kurth

Minnesota: Matthew Knies (6) shorthanded at 14:09 in the 2nd unassisted

Minnesota: Jimmy Snuggerud (7) at 5:59 in the 3rd with assists from Matthew Knies and Jackson LaCombe

Minnesota: Jimmy Snuggerud (8) on the power play at 12:50 in the 3rd with assists from Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley

Notre Dame: Justin Janicke (3) at 19:14 in the 3rd with assists from Zach Plucinski and Nick Leivermann

Penalties

Notre Dame: Jackson Pierson, 2 for slashing at 8:24 in the 1st

Minnesota: Logan Cooley, 2 for holding at 19:06 in the 1st

Minnesota: Aaron Huglen, 2 for slashing at 12:50 in the 2nd

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann, 2 for hooking at 6:37 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Nick Leivermann, 2 for slashing at 12:05 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Jake Boltmann, 2 for cross-checking at 12:18 in the 3rd

Minnesota: John Mittlestadt, 2 for cross-checking at 15:41 in the 3rd

Notre Dame: Jesse Lansdell, 2 for slashing at 17:36 in the 3rd

Minnesota: Brock Faber, 2 for tripping at 17:36 in the 3rd

Goalies

Notre Dame: Ryan Bischel saved 45 of 49 shots against in the loss

Notre Dame: Jack Williams saved all 5 shots against

Minnesota: Justen Close saved 24 of 25 shots for the win

Up Next

Notre Dame and Minnesota finish up their series on Saturday night with the Irish looking to come away with a split of the two game series.