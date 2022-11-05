It’s rivalry week here at OFD as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Clemson Tigers for the B.Y.O.G. Trophy. Is it a made up thing that we created out of thin air on the OFD Podcast? Maybe — but how else does a good rivalry trophy come into existence?

This series barely has a spoonful of history, but in the four games played since 2015, the end result has helped shape the entire national championship picture for those years. The ACC is crap, and Clemson needs ND to help solidify their schedule for a playoff run — and the Irish needed Clemson just as much while USC was down.

So... it’s a rivalry. No “big r,” or “little r,” designation is required. It is what it is until it isn’t. Notre Dame has no chance at any type of playoff run this year, but they do have the chance to wreck #4 Clemson’s hopes and dreams — sounds like fun.

WHEN, WHERE, AND HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, November 5 @ 7:30 PM EST

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

How to Watch: NBC and Peacock app

ODDS

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Notre Dame is currently a 4 point underdog to Clemson with an OVER/UNDER of 44. The moneyline play on Notre Dame is +160.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

GAME THREAD

The game thread is open below. I know many of us are on Twitter for most of the game, but I encourage you to vent and do other things that require more than 280 characters here.