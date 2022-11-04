Notre Dame Football: Weather Advisory UPDATE for Irish VS Clemson

When the game kicks off between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers, the area will be entering the tail-end of a Wind Advisory according to the U.S. national Weather Service.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT... South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. A few isolated gusts up to 60 mph may be possible Saturday afternoon.

* WHERE... Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio.

* WHEN... From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS... Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Of course, this means that everyone’s tailgates will be affected throughout campus — watch for flying tents, flags, hats, and wigs.

But we already told you most of that earlier this week. The forecast really hasn’t changed other than it’s going to feel a little colder.

I still expect a very low-scoring game that will be frustrating to watch by fans of both schools. I predicted a 16-12 Irish win, but who the heck knows?