The college football playoff is going to expand to 12 teams, and it is going to expand very soon. According to multiple media outlets, the Rose Bowl has finally caved to the pressure of change, and will allow the playoff to expand in 2024 rather than 2026.

Source: CFP officials have been informed that the Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams in 2024 and 2025. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 1, 2022

This new format will greatly impact Notre Dame Football and its postseason future. The last model that I know of consisted of 6 conference champions and then 6 at-large bids — likely decided by the college football playoff committee. The top four seeds will be the highest ranked conference champion — which means that the highest seed the Irish can get is #5. Seeds 5-8 will host a home game (either at their stadium or another location of their choosing) in the first round, and then the New Years Six will be used for the rest.

This could mean that most years Notre Dame is living life around 10-2 or better will see their inclusion in the playoff.