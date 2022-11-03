OFD Podcast: Bring your own guts part 2 for Notre Dame VS Clemson

Joshua and Brendan are without our beloved Jude for this week’s podcast preview of Notre Dame VS Clemson, but he’s up in the tower with Tommy Rees looking on with pride. In this episode:

HELLO!

The epic saga of Mac-N-Cheese.

The power of Old Bay seasoning.

The college football playoff rankings were released and we want to talk about it a little bit.

The double disappointment of Notre Dame’s season was highlighted in the rankings.

Dabo Swinney and his Clemson Tigers are coming back to South Bend.

Build Muffet a statue.

The Will Shipley show.

D.J. Uiagalelei isn’t as bad as what people are making him out to be this season.

Clemson’s defense has all of its parts back for the first time this season.

The weather is going to play a role in this game and Joshua can’t stop talking about it.

Big week in college football.

So how does this game in South Bend shake out?

Will the stadium be filled with Clemson fans?

How about green jerseys?

Confidence.

And plenty more weaved in and out of the show.

