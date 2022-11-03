How’d We Do Last Week?

As you know, I normally feature the most interesting, most wildly inaccurate, and most accurate takes for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish from the previous week. Let’s get started!

Most Accurate

AndrewHm54 getting on the board again. While Pyne finished with only 1 TD, Audric finished with over 100 and had a major bounce back game (and if Pyne completes the screen to Styles this is legit a perfect prediction)

Most Inaccurate

Love the pessimism (seriously it’s good for the soul) but luckily we didn’t have to brace ourselves for this one!

Most Interesting

CFarris with a Beauty of a Halloween take....but sadly Pyne’s arm was still very dead.

And now onto the takes for this week’s matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Clemson Tigers!

Cold Take

Pyne completes over 65% of his passes, but finishes with under 170 yards

Notre Dame will try to control the clock and will obviously try to lean on the running game. While that will be tough sledding, I believe Tommy will do everything he can to get Drew going with short and intermediate routes, especially as Clemson will drop 8. They will try and use their bigger WRs in Colzie, Thomas, Merriweather, and obviously Mayer to catch a decent amount of 5-12 yarders. Pyne will be efficient in this one, but definitely not explosive. The key is not getting behind the sticks....I hate ND starting down anything longer than 3rd and 6. I also think Tommy will focus on having bail out short routes. I think Pyne will have some ok to pretty good moments in this one.....(gulp)

Hot Take

Red Zone Turnover

Now is this really that hot of a take......10000%. Notre Dame is the WORST defense in the country in red zone defense. They have a good defense, but teams have scored on every single red zone trip this year. The law of averages finally kicks in and Notre Dame will force a fumble in the red zone. My money is on someone wrapping up DJ, him not going down, and then someone cleaning up and jarring the ball loose. I could also see a situation if Klubnik comes in that he hangs way to long in the pocket and makes an errant throw or get eaten alive by Foskey. I’d take either scenario.

Holy Cross!

Are you kidding me last week? Game of the week/year/century. HC is really picking up a LOT of national attention, which still doesn’t seem real...

FCS Game of the Week becomes Game of the Year (to date).



Co-No. 5 Holy Cross (8-0) edges No. 22 Fordham (6-2) 53-52 in OT.



Ayir Asante scores on reverse to end OT. Sluka: 465 total yards, 5 total TDs



Fordham's DeMorat: 274 total yards, 6 total TDspic.twitter.com/XpUNuZhKsq — FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) October 29, 2022

Take this week: HC beat Lehigh by 20+ and will be TWO games away from a perfect season and a first round playoff bye. WHAT A WORLD

Your Takes: Please leave your takes below (hot, cold medium-any temp). I will feature the Top Takes next week. GO IRISH!